MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Twitter suspends over 550 accounts, flags tweets over Republic Day violence during farmers’ tractor rally

A Twitter spokesperson said the microblogging platform has also labelled tweets that were found to be in violation of its 'synthetic and manipulated media policy'.

Moneycontrol News
January 27, 2021 / 07:06 PM IST
Police used tear gas to disperse farmers who marched to the capital during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (Image: AP)

Police used tear gas to disperse farmers who marched to the capital during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (Image: AP)

Social media giant Twitter said on January 27 that it suspended more than 550 accounts in view of the violence that erupted during the farmers’ tractor rally on the Republic Day of India.

A Twitter spokesperson said these suspended accounts were found to be engaging in “spam and platform manipulation” connected to the tractor rally that turned violent on January 26.

The spokesperson told news agency ANI that Twitter has also labelled tweets that were found to be in violation of its “synthetic and manipulated media policy”.

The spokesperson said: “We (Twitter) have taken strong enforcement action to protect the conversation on the service from attempts to incite violence, abuse, and threats that could trigger the risk of offline harm by blocking certain terms that violate our rules for trends.”

“Using a combination of technology and human review, Twitter worked at scale and took action on hundreds of accounts and Tweets that have been in violation of the Twitter Rules and suspended more than 550 accounts engaged in spam and platform manipulation.”

Close

Related stories

“We are monitoring the situation closely and remain vigilant, and strongly encourage those on the service to report anything they believe is in violation of the rules,” the Twitter spokesperson added.

Farmers had broken police barricades to enter Delhi and deviated from the route assigned to them to carry out the tractor rally on Republic Day. They had also resorted to vandalism in several parts of Delhi after the protests turned violent.

As many as 22 FIRs have been registered in connection with the Republic Day violence, in which more than 300 security personnel sustained injuries.

The Delhi Police FIR names farmer leaders Darshan Pal, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil, Rajinder Singh, and Joginder Singh Ugraha for breaching the no objection certificate (NOC) issued for the farmers’ tractor rally.

Two hundred people have been detained by the Delhi Police for inciting and engaging in the violence.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Delhi Chalo #Farmers protest #Farmers' Tractor Rally #India #Republic Day #Twitter
first published: Jan 27, 2021 07:06 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin effective against UK virus strain, says ICMR; India to ship upto 3 million vaccines to Sri Lanka

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin effective against UK virus strain, says ICMR; India to ship upto 3 million vaccines to Sri Lanka

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.