you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Twitter says Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders accounts blocked for violating rules

Twitter handles of Rahul Gandhi and several Congress leaders have been locked by the US firm for posting pictures of the family of the nine-year-old Dalit rape and murder victim last week in the national capital.

PTI
August 12, 2021 / 02:13 PM IST

Twitter on Thursday reasoned blocking of several accounts of Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, for posting an image that it said violated its rules and the action was to protect individuals’ privacy and safety.

Twitter handles of Gandhi and several Congress leaders have been locked by the US firm for posting pictures of the family of the nine-year-old Dalit rape and murder victim last week in the national capital.

The Congress party’s official Twitter account has also been blocked.

When contacted, a Twitter spokesperson on Thursday said the company’s rules are enforced judiciously and impartially for everyone in its service.

"We have taken proactive action on several hundred Tweets that posted an image that violated our Rules and may continue to do so in line with our range of enforcement options. Certain types of private information carry higher risks than others, and our aim is always to protect individuals’ privacy and safety,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that Twitter strongly encourages everyone on the service to familiarise themselves with the Twitter Rules and report anything they believe is in violation.

According to Twitter, if a tweet was found to be in violation of its rules and isn’t deleted by the account holder, the microblogging platform hides it behind a notice and the account remains locked until the said tweet is removed or the appeal is successfully processed.

The US-based company said it was alerted by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) about specific content on the platform that allegedly revealed the identity of an alleged sexual assault victim’s (and a minor’s) parents.

The said content was reviewed against Twitter’s rules and policies as well as the concerns expressed as a matter of Indian law.

Tags: #Congress #India #Rahul Gandhi #Twitter
first published: Aug 12, 2021 02:13 pm

