you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 05:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitter mocks Kamal Nath as he mistakes Bal Gangadhar Tilak's birthday as death anniversary

The tweet was deleted after three hours of being posted. However, by then the damage was done as people had already taken the screenshot of the tweet

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As the political fraternity was busy celebrating the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak, a peculiar hashtag - #GetWellSoonKamalnath - started trending.

The hashtag started after Congress leader mistook the birth anniversary for Tilak’s death anniversary and paid his respects on Twitter.

Kamal Nath apparently posted on his official Twitter account, “Bhartiya swatantra sangram ke mahan senani aur chintak Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak ki punyatithi par kritagya rashtra ka naman!”

(Translation: The grateful nation bows on the death anniversary of thinker and great fighter of the Indian freedom movement, Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak.)

The tweet was deleted after three hours of being posted. However, by then the damage was done as people had already taken the screenshot of the tweet.

Incidentally, Kamalnath was also dropped from the recently constituted Congress Working Committee. The news coupled with a mistake in drafting a tweet was enough for people to focus their anger and sarcasm at the Madhya Pradesh-based leader.

Here are some selected tweets:






Earlier, PM Narendra Modi also paid his respects. He tweeted, "I bow to Lokmanya Tilak on his Jayanti. He ignited the spark of patriotism among countless Indians. He successfully mobilised people from all sections of society and deepened the connect between our citizens and India’s glorious past."

The Congress party also posted a tweet which read: We remember Bal Gangadhar Tilak. He was part of the Lal-Bal-Pal triumvirate who represented conservative thought in the Congress Party. He is also famous for the slogan: Swarajya is my birthright and I shall have it!
First Published on Jul 23, 2018 05:55 pm

