MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Automating the Future of Mobility webinar where industry leaders decode how technology that can boost India’s EV future. Register here:
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Twitter India suspends account impersonating CJI NV Ramana

Sources told PTI that the Supreme Court Registry detected the fake Twitter handle with the name @NVRamanma with the name and designation of the CJI in the profile.

PTI
April 27, 2021 / 09:51 AM IST
Justice NV Ramana, sworn in as the 48th CJI by President Ram Nath Kovind on April 24. (Image: ANI)

Justice NV Ramana, sworn in as the 48th CJI by President Ram Nath Kovind on April 24. (Image: ANI)

Twitter India Monday swung into action on complaint of Supreme Court''s Registry and suspended a Twitter account impersonating 48th Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana who is not on any social media platforms.

Sources, privy to the development, told PTI that the Supreme Court Registry detected the fake Twitter handle with the name @NVRamanma with the name and designation of the CJI in the profile.

Taking note of the complaint of the apex court's registry, the social media giant suspended the account during the day, they said.

"Since CJI NV Ramana is not on any social media platforms, Registry has asked Delhi Police to investigate the same," one of the sources said.

Hailing from an agriculturist family of Ponnavaram village of Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district, Justice N V Ramana was sworn in as 48th CJI by President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday.
PTI
TAGS: #India #NV Ramana #Twitter
first published: Apr 27, 2021 09:50 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.