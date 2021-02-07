Twitter India, South Asia public policy head Mahima Kaul resigns

Source: Reuters

Twitter's India public policy head Mahima Kaul has resigned citing personal reasons, according to a senior executive of the social media firm. Kaul had joined Twitter in 2015 from the think tank, Observer Research Foundation.

As Public policy Director for India and South Asia, her job entailed overseeing Twitter's relationships with policymakers, elected officials, government agencies, and NGOs in India and direct policy programmes in these areas.

According to a statement by Public Policy VP Monique Meche, Kaul will be stepping down to 'take a well-deserved break'. He said she will continue her role till the end of March and will support the transition. The company has also listed the job opening on its website.

However, Kaul's resignation comes at a time when Twitter has been facing backlash from the Indian government for 'violating Indian law'. The firm was threatened with penal consequences if over 250 accounts and posts that were flagged by the government weren’t blocked. The accounts in question were criticised for promoting derogatory content against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the government, the posts were not only factually incorrect but were also designed to provoke and create tensions in society.

“Incitement to genocide is not freedom of speech, but a threat to law and order,” said the government. The firm, which blocked the accounts on Monday, restored them shortly stating them as free speech and being newsworthy.

The microblogging site has been in the eye of the storm over several issues around fake news, hate speech, fake profiles and bots menace.