COVID-19: Twitter expresses gratitude as doctor shares picture of pruney fingers after using PPE kit

When it comes to healthcare workers battling COVID-19, the life-saving personal protective equipment (PPE) kit becomes indispensable as it ensures protection against spread of the infection. However, it has its side-effects too as is shared by this Delhi-based doctor.

Dr Syed Faizan Ahmad, working in a designated COVID-19 treating centre, took to Twitter to post a picture of his wrinkled fingers, a consequence of wearing the kit for long hours in the humid weather.

Along with the picture, the doctor tweeted:

The post soon went viral on the microblogging website, with many expressing their gratitude and respect for the healthcare worker.

Check out a few reactions here:



May God bless you my dear brother — Ovais Sultan Khan | اُویس | उवेस (@OvaisSultanKhan) August 24, 2020





You are our hero Faizan. Thankyou for saving lives!

— Marya Shakil (@maryashakil) August 24, 2020



can’t even imagine yur Situation

God Bless You Dr pic.twitter.com/RI5fHI3KC3

— YASH ◢ ◤ (@YNPPAREKH) August 25, 2020



Respect — Aishwary Verma (@AishwaryVerma9) August 24, 2020

