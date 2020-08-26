COVID-19: Twitter expresses gratitude as doctor shares picture of pruney fingers after using PPE kit

Dr Syed Faizan Ahmad, working in a designated COVID-19 treating centre, took to Twitter to post a picture of his wrinkled fingers, a consequence of wearing the kit for long hours in the humid weather
When it comes to healthcare workers battling COVID-19, the life-saving personal protective equipment (PPE) kit becomes indispensable as it ensures protection against spread of the infection. However, it has its side-effects too as is shared by this Delhi-based doctor.
Dr Syed Faizan Ahmad, working in a designated COVID-19 treating centre, took to Twitter to post a picture of his wrinkled fingers, a consequence of wearing the kit for long hours in the humid weather.Along with the picture, the doctor tweeted:
My hands after doffing #PPE due to profuse sweating in extremely humid climate.#COVID19 #Covidwarrior #Doctor pic.twitter.com/wAp148TkNu
— Dr Syed Faizan Ahmad (@drsfaizanahmad) August 24, 2020
The post soon went viral on the microblogging website, with many expressing their gratitude and respect for the healthcare worker.
Check out a few reactions here:
