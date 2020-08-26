172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|twitter-expresses-gratitude-as-doctor-shares-picture-of-pruney-fingers-after-using-ppe-kit-5758971.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2020 05:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19: Twitter expresses gratitude as doctor shares picture of pruney fingers after using PPE kit

Dr Syed Faizan Ahmad, working in a designated COVID-19 treating centre, took to Twitter to post a picture of his wrinkled fingers, a consequence of wearing the kit for long hours in the humid weather

Moneycontrol News

When it comes to healthcare workers battling COVID-19, the life-saving personal protective equipment (PPE) kit becomes indispensable as it ensures protection against spread of the infection. However, it has its side-effects too as is shared by this Delhi-based doctor.

Dr Syed Faizan Ahmad, working in a designated COVID-19 treating centre, took to Twitter to post a picture of his wrinkled fingers, a consequence of wearing the kit for long hours in the humid weather.

Along with the picture, the doctor tweeted:

The post soon went viral on the microblogging website, with many expressing their gratitude and respect for the healthcare worker.

First Published on Aug 26, 2020 05:01 pm

tags #coronavirus #India

