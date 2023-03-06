 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Twitter did not appear before Review Committee over takedown orders: Centre to HC

PTI
Mar 06, 2023 / 11:01 PM IST

The ASG informed the court that Twitter had not appeared before the Review Committee to challenge the blocking orders but instead approached the High Court.

The court was also given details of the account holders whose Twitter handles were blocked for objectionable content. (Image: AFP)

The Central government on Monday submitted its arguments against the petition challenging the blocking orders filed by Twitter in the Karnataka High Court.

Additional Solicitor General R Sankaranarayanan placed the arguments before the single judge bench of Justice Krishna S Dixit.

On behalf of Twitter, senior advocates Arvind Datar and Ashok Haranahalli had presented the arguments in December 2022.

The arguments for the Central government was delayed due to time sought by the Centre's counsels.