Twitter did not appear before Review Committee over takedown orders: Centre to HC

The Central government on Monday submitted its arguments against the petition challenging the blocking orders filed by Twitter in the Karnataka High Court.

Additional Solicitor General R Sankaranarayanan placed the arguments before the single judge bench of Justice Krishna S Dixit.

On behalf of Twitter, senior advocates Arvind Datar and Ashok Haranahalli had presented the arguments in December 2022.

The arguments for the Central government was delayed due to time sought by the Centre's counsels.

The ASG informed the court on Monday that Twitter had not appeared before the Review Committee to challenge the blocking orders but instead approached the High Court. The Central government submitted details of the responsibilities of intermediaries like Twitter and the difference between the laws regarding intermediaries in India and the United Kingdom.

Social media influencers must use words like 'paid promotion', 'ad' or 'sponsored' in endorsements: ... The court was also given details of the account holders whose Twitter handles were blocked for objectionable content. The format of the notices issued to Twitter was also submitted to the court. The ASG sought time to present more analysis and details following which the court adjourned the hearing to March 26. The petition was filed by Twitter in June 2022 against the take-down orders issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The social media company has claimed that the government was required to issue notice to the owners of the Twitter handles against whom blocking orders are issued. Twitter had said that it was barred from informing the account holders about the takedown orders of the government.

PTI