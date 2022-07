Representational image.

Twitter has moved the Karnataka High Court, challenging the government’s orders to take down content under the new IT rules, saying it is an abuse of power by officials.

The microblogging site has challenged a government order issued in June 2022, terming the blocking orders "overbroad and arbitrary", failed to provide notice to the originators of the content and disproportionate in several cases, sources aware of the Twitter writ petition said.