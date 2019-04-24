App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2019 05:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Twitter adds feature for users to report content that misleads voters

Twitter, in a statement on April 24 said, the new dedicated reporting feature is in addition to its 'existing proactive approach to tackling malicious automation and other forms of platform manipulation on the service'.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Images
Representative Images
Whatsapp

Twitter on April 24 said it is adding a feature on its platform to allow users to easily report misleading content on voting and elections, as the microblogging firm stepped up efforts to tackle the menace of misinformation.

Circulation of fake news on digital platforms like Twitter, WhatsApp and Facebook has been a pain point, and the government has warned social media companies that any abuse of these platforms to influence electorate will not be tolerated.

A study in early April had claimed that one in two respondents have received fake news through digital platforms in the last 30 days.

Twitter, in a statement on April 24 said, the new dedicated reporting feature is in addition to its "existing proactive approach to tackling malicious automation and other forms of platform manipulation on the service".

related news

"The platform will start with 2019 Lok Sabha (polls) in India (April 25) and the European Parliament (April 29) elections and then roll out to other elections globally throughout the rest of the year," it added.

Twitter said the violation that can be flagged include misleading information about how to vote or register to vote. Citing an example, Twitter said this could be instances like content that claims one can vote by tweet, text message, email, or phone call.

Users can also report misleading information about requirements for voting, including identification requirements, or wrong information pertaining to the date or time of election.

Users can choose 'report tweet' from the drop down menu in the app and select "it's misleading about voting", followed by opting for the choice that best describes how the tweet is misleading about voting and then submitting the report. The reporting feature would be available for desktop users as well.

"Voting is a fundamental human right and the public conversation occurring on Twitter is never more important than during elections. Any attempts to undermine the process of registering to vote or engaging in the electoral process is contrary to the company's core values," Twitter said.

Over the past many weeks, social media giants like Twitter, Facebook and Google have stepped up election safety efforts, inducing transparency in political ads, roping in an army of fact-checkers and commissioning tools to weed out content that is flagged to be false.

Twitter had drawn flak over allegations of political bias and earlier this year, a Parliamentary Panel in India had asked the US-based company to ensure that the Lok Sabha polls are not influenced by foreign entities.

The House panel had also asked Twitter to address issues like political bias on a real-time basis after which the platform agreed to appoint a nodal officer to work closely with the Election Commission.

Twitter has maintained it is committed to remaining unbiased and that its products, as well as policies, are never based on political ideology.
First Published on Apr 24, 2019 05:33 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Twitter

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Avengers Endgame movie review: Game over for Marvel's competition

Student Of The Year 2 new song: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara S ...

Aditya Roy Kapur reveals that he was a stalker with a fake account bef ...

Exclusive: Lata Mangeshkar’s family reacts to PM Modi calling Jyoti ...

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella are soon to be parents; list of celebs who ...

Katrina Kaif approached for a biopic on athlete PT Usha?

IPL 2019: AB de Villiers beats Yuzvendra Chahal at bowling, but Yuzi ...

Hurray! Sara Ali Khan roped in opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1 re ...

Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi interview: PM takes a dig at Twinkle Khann ...

War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi

Deepika Padukone Gets Smashed Between Hubby Ranveer Singh & Sister Ani ...

Robert Downey Jr to Chris Evans | Avengers: Endgame Stars Honored With ...

RRB JE 2019: Modify or Select Exam Language at RRB Portals Before May ...

Pithoragarh Locals May Have to Relocate Before Rains as Geologists Ide ...

Viral Videos Allege Bogus Votes Placed in Amit Shah’s Gandhinagar Se ...

Amit Shah Accuses Congress of Tacitly Approving Kashmir Secession from ...

Scale, Sophistication of Sri Lanka Attack Point to Foreign Links: US A ...

Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS

Covering political rallies: The heart is in the villages

Iran threatens to block Strait of Hormuz: How it could impact global o ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: From slums to A-list actors' bungalows, here's a ...

The Dutch disease and its role in the current Venezuela crisis, explai ...

PM Modi biopic should be released after Lok Sabha polls: EC to SC

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 490 points higher, Nifty at 11,726; financia ...

Vodafone Idea's Rs 25,000-crore rights issue subscribed only 50% so fa ...

Q4 likely to be a mixed quarter for corporate banks, says Vaibhav Sang ...

Lower hedging cost makes borrowing in dollars attractive for companies ...

India's no-show at China's Belt Road Forum meet no surprise, but New D ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: High poll turnout has traditionally aided Con ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: Unpaid and unemployed, Kanpur's textil ...

From Iron Man 3 to Captain Marvel: How MCU complicates the idea of the ...

CMIE data shows unemployment rate crossed 8% in first three weeks of A ...

Asian Athletics Championships 2019: Clumsy baton exchanges during rela ...

The Kolis, one of the oldest fishing communities of Mumbai, face an un ...

Tishani Doshi on Small Days and Nights, writing about marriage and the ...

Xiaomi Redmi 7 review: Great design and all-round performance at the r ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.