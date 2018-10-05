App
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2018 08:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Twin city agreement between Delhi and Moscow

The agreement is for working together in the education, culture, healthcare, e-governance, tourism, and transport sectors for three years.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi government signed a twin city agreement with the Moscow administration for cooperation in multiple sectors including education, tourism, transport and environment.

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Moscow government minister Sergey Cheremin signed the agreement for working together in the education, culture, healthcare, e-governance, tourism, and transport sectors for three years.

On the occasion, Sisodia said the agreement will further strengthen the relationship between the two cities. On his part, Cheremin said that Delhi and Moscow are "great partners".

"India and Russia are strategic partner for many decades," he said.

"We have worked hard to develop this strong relationship," Cheremin said.

He also said that both the cities will cooperate actively in the management of transport, tourism, healthcare among other areas.

AAP ministers Satyendar Jain, Kailash Gahlot, Rajender Pal Gautam were present during the signing of the agreement. Senior officers, including Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, also attended the event.
First Published on Oct 5, 2018 08:49 pm

