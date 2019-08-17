App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2019 04:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Twelve injured in bus-bike collision in Himachal's Kangra district

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Twelve people were injured when a bus collided with a motorcycle in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on August 17, a district official said. The accident occurred under Bhawarna police station area, he said.

Ten passengers travelling in the bus and two bike-borne men were injured, the official said, adding that they were rushed to Palampur hospital.

Further details are awaited, he added.

First Published on Aug 17, 2019 04:50 pm

