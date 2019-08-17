Twelve injured in bus-bike collision in Himachal's Kangra district

Ten passengers travelling in the bus and two bike-borne men were injured, the official said, adding that they were rushed to Palampur hospital.
Twelve people were injured when a bus collided with a motorcycle in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on August 17, a district official said. The accident occurred under Bhawarna police station area, he said.
Ten passengers travelling in the bus and two bike-borne men were injured, the official said, adding that they were rushed to Palampur hospital.Further details are awaited, he added.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 17, 2019 04:50 pm