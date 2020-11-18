PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2020 07:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Twelve civilians injured as militants lob grenade at security personnel in J&K's Pulwama

The incident took place in the Kakapora area of Pulwama, a police official said.

PTI
Representative image
Twelve civilians sustained injuries in a grenade attack by militants on a team of security force personnel in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on November 18, police said.

The incident took place in the Kakapora area of Pulwama, a police official said.

He said the grenade missed the intended target and exploded on the road.

Twelve civilians sustained splinter injuries in the explosion, the official said, adding they were taken to a nearby hospital.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, the official said.
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 07:55 pm

