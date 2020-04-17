App
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2020 06:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tweets by Babita Phogat, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel spread hate: Maharashtra man files complaint

The man, associated with the Tablighi Jamaat, filed the complaint in City Chowk police station on Thursday, an official said, and added it would be forwarded through the Aurangabad commissioner to the police in the areas where the two reside.

Representational Image (Pixabay)
A man in Aurangabad in Maharashtra has filed a complaint claiming tweets by wrestler-turned-politician Babita Phogat and actor Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel in connection with the novel coronavirus outbreak intended to create disharmony among communities, police said on Friday.

Close

"The complainant has cited tweets by Phogat on April 2 and April 15. He also alleged that Chandel's tweet on April 15 was intended to target a specific community and spread hate. He has demanded registration of a case against Phogat and Chandel under section 153A of IPC and the Information Technology Act," the official informed.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 17, 2020 06:30 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.