you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2020 12:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

TVS Motor pledges Rs 25cr donation for PM's Relief Fund

This is in line with the company's continuous endeavour to ensure prosperous and sustainable communities, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
TVS Motor Company on Monday said it will donate Rs 25 crore to the PM's Relief Fund (PM-CARES) for battle against COVID-19 pandemic. The company is contributing on behalf of various group firms like TVS Credit Services Ltd, Sundaram-Clayton Ltd and others, it said.

This is in line with the company's continuous endeavour to ensure prosperous and sustainable communities, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

The contribution is in addition to the ongoing activities being already undertaken through Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), the CSR arm of the group, it added.

"The COVID-19 pandemic marks an unprecedented time in modern history and it will require the best of humanity to overcome the battle. We applaud the Govt's strong resolve and numerous actions to fight this. Now, more than ever, it requires all of us to co-operate and support each other as a nation,'' TVS Motor Company Chairman Venu Srinivasan said.

SST is implementing various measures ranging from manufacturing and supplying supportive equipment, such as masks, to provide cooked meals to healthcare workers and police officers.

First Published on Mar 30, 2020 11:50 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #lockdown #PM's Relief Fund #TVS Motor

