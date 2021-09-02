MARKET NEWS

Actor Sidharth Shukla passes away at 40

Sidharth Shukla has participated in reality shows, including "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6", "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7" and "Bigg Boss 13".

PTI
September 02, 2021 / 12:36 PM IST
Siddharth Shukla (File image: ANI)

Popular television and film actor Sidharth Shukla, best known for his role in the long running TV show Balika Vadhu, died on September 1,  an official at the Cooper Hospital here said. He was 40. Shukla suffered a massive heart attack in the morning it is learnt.

He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

"He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago," the senior Cooper Hospital official told PTI.

Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He later appeared on shows such as Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi, Love U Zindagi but became a household name with Balika Vadhu.

He also participated in reality shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Bigg Boss 13.

In 2014, Shukla made his Bollywood debut with the Karan Johar-produced Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, where he had a supporting role.
first published: Sep 2, 2021 11:48 am

