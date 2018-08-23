App
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 09:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tussle over Monorail trip rate likely to be resolved soon: Report

If the contractor agrees to the new recommendations, MMRDA will shell out more to operate and maintain the corridor once operations resume from September 1.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

A long deadlock between the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and its monorail contractor — a consortium of Larsen & Toubro-Scomi Engineering (LTSE) — over trip rates is likely to be resolved soon, according to a report by The Indian Express.

MMRDA's one-member committee submitted its report last week, the news report adds.

“The report has been submitted and now we hope that LTSE will accept its recommendations. It has suggested increasing the trip rate. We will disclose the figure only after they agree to it,” said RA Rajeev, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA told the newspaper.

The committee report, prepared by former Central Railway General Manager Subodh Jain, has recommended rising of trip rates from Rs 4,600 per trip. This was the rate in place until services were disrupted in November due to a fire. However, it has also rejected the contractor’s demand for Rs 18,000 per trip on the Chembur-Wadala line.

“The earlier trip rate was a part of their three-year contract with MMRDA. Now that the contract is over they can demand a higher trip rate but it still has to be reasonable and they cannot make undue profits from public money. They need to get something but they should make profits by their efficiency,” Jain told the newspaper.

"We have suggested trip rates and if the LTSE accepts the recommendation we will disclose the rates. We have suggested an economic and sustainable trip rate. After going through all the parameters it will cost approximately Rs. 2.50 per passenger per kilometre," Jain added.

The news report suggests that if LTSE agrees to these recommendations, MMRDA will shell out more to operate and maintain the corridor once operations resume from September 1.

Some of the other recommendations made by the report include no hiking of fares until the monorail runs at full capacity and the staff at all stations will be limited to only 50 people, including security.
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 09:59 pm

tags #India #MMRDA #monorail #mumbai #Trending News

