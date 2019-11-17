App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 17, 2019 07:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Turncoats will be taken back into NCP only on merit: Patil

Speaking to reporters before a meeting of the NCP's core committee at party chief Sharad Pawar's residence here, Patil said many of the MLAs who had joined the BJP before the elections were in touch with the party.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image: Twitter/@Jayant_R_Patil
File image: Twitter/@Jayant_R_Patil

The NCP's Maharashtra unit chief Jayant Patil said on Sunday that those who had left the party before the assembly elections will be readmitted only on the basis of "merit".

Speaking to reporters before a meeting of the NCP's core committee at party chief Sharad Pawar's residence here, Patil said many of the MLAs who had joined the BJP before the elections were in touch with the party.

Asked if there will be a 'mega-bharti' (wholesale induction of leaders) into the NCP, he said, "There won't be any mega-bharti. Leaders will be admitted into the party fold on the basis of merit.

Close

"While admitting people into the party, we will have to consider the loyalty shown by younger leaders from each constituency who stayed with us," he added.

related news

The issues related to formation of government in Maharashtra in alliance with the Shiv Sena and Congress were likely to be discussed in the core committee meeting, Patil said.

Chhagan Bhujbal, Ajit Pawar, Jitendra Avhad, Nawab Malik, Dhananjay Munde, Supriya Sule and Sunil Tatkare are among leaders who are attending the meeting.

Patil denied that there were any differences within the NCP on whether the party should support the Sena or the BJP.

"The final decision will be taken by Sharad Pawar, but there is no question of going with a party (BJP) against whom NCP fought the elections, a party which is ideologically different," he said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 17, 2019 05:53 pm

tags #Jayant Patil #NCP

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.