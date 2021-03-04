Tunnels to link new Parliament, PM and vice president’s houses: Report

Architectural rendering of the new Parliament building, proposed to be built as part of the Central Vista project. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@LokSabhaSectt)

Tunnels will connect new residences of the prime minister and vice president, and the Members of Parliaments’ chambers with the new Parliament building, according to a report by The Times of India.

The network of tunnels will enable the VVIPs to commute between their official residences and Parliament without requiring their large convoys. This is likely to ease disruption caused by security protocols on the ground level.

The new prime minister’s residence will come up on the plot next to the South Block building, closer to the Rashtrapati Bhavan’s premises. The vice president’s new residence will be built on the opposite side, next to the North Block. The MPs’ chambers will come up where the Transport and Shram Shakti Bhawans are currently located.

The tunnels are likely to have a single lane and golf cart could be used inside as the distance is short, the news report suggested. This is part of the Central Vista project.

The news reported cited sources as saying that there will be no tunnel connecting the President’s Estate and the new Parliament as the president’s visits are few and pre-scheduled.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building on December 10 at an event attended by leaders from various political parties, cabinet ministers and ambassadors of various countries.

PM Modi also performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the building, which is expected to be completed by 2022 at an estimated cost of Rs 971 crore.

The new building will be modern, state-of-the-art and energy efficient, with highly non-obtrusive security facilities to be built as a triangular shaped building, adjacent to the present Parliament.

The Lok Sabha chamber will be three times of the existing size and Rajya Sabha will be substantially bigger. The interiors of the new building will showcase a rich blend of Indian culture and diversity of our regional arts, crafts, textiles and architecture.

The new building will have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for MPs, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

The Lower House will have a seating capacity for 888 members, while the Upper House will have 384 seats for members. The Lok Sabha chamber will have an option to increase its sitting capacity to 1,224 members during joint sessions. This has been done keeping in mind the future increase in the number of members for the two houses. At present, Lok Sabha has a sanctioned strength of 543 members and Rajya Sabha 245.

The design plan includes space for a magnificent Central Constitutional Gallery, which will be accessible to the public.