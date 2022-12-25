English
    Tunisha Sharma's co-actor arrested in suicide case

    Tunisha Sharma, a television actor, died allegedly by suicide on set on December 24.

    PTI
    December 25, 2022 / 01:31 PM IST

    The police on Sunday arrested a 27-year old co-actor of television and film actress Tunisha Sharma on the charge of abetting her suicide in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said.

    The 21-year-old actress died allegedly by suicide on the set of a serial in Vasai, Palghar.

    Based on a complaint filed by Sharma's mother, the police registered a case against her co-actor, Sheezan M Khan, under Indian Penal Code Section 306 (abetment of suicide) and arrested him, the station house office of Valiv police station said.

    Sharma had acted in the TV show 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra: Maharana Pratap' and films like 'Fitoor' and 'Baar Baar Dekho'.

    The incident on Saturday took place on the set where the shooting of the serial 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' was in progress.

    No suicide note was found at the spot, an official said, adding the body was sent for post-mortem and further probe was on into the case.

    PTI
