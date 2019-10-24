Tumsar Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Tumsar Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Tumsar Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Tumsar constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Tumsar is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Bhandara district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Voter turnout was 71.7% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 69.47% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Waghamare Charan Sovinda won this seat by a margin of 28679 votes, which was 14.17% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 202423 votes.Bawankar Anil Fattu won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 6617 votes. INC polled 178617 votes, 37.26% of the total votes polled.
