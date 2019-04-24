App
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2019 09:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Tum se na ho payega': Congress on BJP's clarification over PM Modi presser reports

Modi is scheduled to visit Varanasi from April 25-26 to file his nomination.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Congress on April 24 used BJP denial of media reports of Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding a press conference in Varanasi to take a dig at him, and said,"tum se na ho payega (you will not be able to do it)".

After media reports claimed that Prime Minister Modi would hold a press conference on April 26 in Varanasi, the BJP clarified that there is no presser scheduled either on April 25 or April 26.

Modi is scheduled to visit Varanasi from April 25-26 to file his nomination.

Seizing on to the BJP clarification, the Congress tweeted: "Tum se na ho payega".

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly attacked Modi, saying that he is "scared" to face a press conference.

After releasing the Congress' manifesto on April 2, Gandhi had asked the media persons to question the prime minister as to why he is "scared of facing a press conference".

"You ask me questions, but you are scared of him. Ask him 'Mr Prime Minister why are you scared of the people of India, why are you scared of the press'...We will defeat him in the polls," Gandhi had said.
First Published on Apr 24, 2019 08:46 pm

