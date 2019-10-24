Tuljapur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Tuljapur Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Tuljapur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Tuljapur constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Tuljapur is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Osmanabad district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Tuljapur Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 65.62% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 65.9% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Chavan Madhukarrao Deorao won this seat by a margin of 29610 votes, which was 13.62% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 217414 votes.Chavan Madhukarrao Devrao won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 16333 votes. INC polled 196565 votes, 33.48% of the total votes polled.
