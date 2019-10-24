Tuljapur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Tuljapur Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Tuljapur is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Osmanabad district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 65.62% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 65.9% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Chavan Madhukarrao Deorao won this seat by a margin of 29610 votes, which was 13.62% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 217414 votes.