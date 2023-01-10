Trying to set up one engineering and medical college in each district: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said the 'Mahagathbandhan' government is trying to set up at least one medical college and hospital in every district and "working tirelessly" to augment health infrastructure so that people do not have to go outside the state for better treatment.

Efforts are also underway to ensure that each district gets at least one engineering college, he said.

While interacting with media persons during his 'Samadhan Yatra' in Saran district on Monday, he said, "To ensure that the people get the best medical facilities, the government is working tirelessly to augment health infrastructure in the state."

"Efforts are being made to boost the sector so that the people need not go outside the state for treatment. We are planning to have at least one medical college and hospital in every district to make sure that medical education and facilities remain within the reach of everyone," he said.

The government's aim is that the boys and girls of Bihar do not need to go outside to study engineering and medicine, the JD(U) leader said.

"Especially for girls, we have made provision for reservation of seats in engineering and medical colleges in the state," the CM said.

The basic objective of the state government is to motivate girls for pursuing higher and technical studies, he said, adding that instructions have already been issued to officials concerned to complete the construction work of medical and engineering colleges on time. Kumar, accompanied by Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and his other cabinet colleagues, also interacted with 'Jeevika Didis' women associated with self-help groups under the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project. The CM asked them to always stay alert and be aware of people trying to flout prohibition and child marriage laws in their respective areas. Highlighting the importance of prohibition and the ongoing campaign against social evils like dowry and child marriage, the CM said people must come forward to address these problems.

PTI

