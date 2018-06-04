App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2018 09:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Try for pre-poll alliance with Sena, Fadnavis tells BJP leaders

The BJP won the seat with its candidate Rajendra Gavit defeating Sena's Shrinivas Wanaga by a margin of 29,572 votes.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

aharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today asked the BJP office-bearers to try for a pre-poll alliance with the Shiv Sena for the state and general elections slated for next year, a senior BJP leader said today. The two parties, constituents in the state government, had mounted an acrimonious campaign for the Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll which was held on May 28.

The BJP won the seat with its candidate Rajendra Gavit defeating Sena's Shrinivas Wanaga by a margin of 29,572 votes.

"Fadnavis asked the party's state office-bearers to try for a pre-poll alliance with Shiv Sena. But, he said that if the alliance does not materialise, we should prepare to contest alone," Raosaheb Danve, the BJP's state unit chief told reporters here.

The chief minister was speaking to the office-bearers at a party meeting to take stock of the BJP's performance in the Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya bypolls as well as to discuss the strategy for the Lok Sabha elections next year.

The Sena, however, has stated several times in the past few months that it would contest all future polls alone.

The resolution to part ways with the BJP and go for it alone in the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls next year was tabled and passed unanimously at Sena's National Executive meeting held in January this year.
First Published on Jun 4, 2018 09:21 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.