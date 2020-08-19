172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|truth-will-remain-same-whichever-agency-investigates-says-rhea-chakrabortys-lawyer-5727901.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 02:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Truth will remain same whichever agency investigates, says Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer

The Mumbai-based lawyer said in a statement that the actress will appear and face the investigation by the CBI as she herself had demanded such a probe in the death of her live-in partner.

PTI
File image: Rhea Chakraborty
File image: Rhea Chakraborty

“Truth will remain the same whichever agency investigates the case,” actress Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer said in his reaction to the Supreme Court verdict upholding CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The Mumbai-based lawyer said in a statement that the actress will appear and face the investigation by the CBI as she herself had demanded such a probe in the death of her live-in partner.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then Mumbai Police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles.

The lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, further said that the apex court, after examining the facts and circumstances of the case and the report of the Mumbai police, has observed that it will be the desired justice as Rhea herself called for a CBI investigation.

Close

The Supreme Court also observed that due to the allegations made by the two states of political interference against each other, it would be in the interest of justice to hand over the case to the CBI, he said.

related news

“Since the Court has Transferred the investigation to CBI invoking it's powers under Article 142 of the Constitution of India, she will appear and face the investigation by the CBI as she has done earlier with the Mumbai Police and the Enforcement Directorate. Rhea maintains that the Truth will remain the same which ever agency investigates the case,” Maneshinde said.

The top court held that FIR registered by Bihar Police on the complaint of Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh is correct and the reference to the CBI is lawful.

The verdict came on the plea by Chakraborty who sought transfer of the FIR lodged against her at Patna to Mumbai.

The apex court in its judgement said that Sushant Singh Rajput was a talented actor in the Mumbai film world and died well before his full potential could be realised.

“His family, friends and admirers are keenly waiting the outcome of the investigation so that all the speculations floating around can be put to rest. Therefore a fair, competent and impartial investigation is the need of the hour,” the top court said.
First Published on Aug 19, 2020 02:15 pm

tags #CBI #Current Affairs #India #Rhea Chakraborty #Supreme Court #Sushant Singh Rajput

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.