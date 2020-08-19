Truth will remain same whichever agency investigates, says Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer

“Truth will remain the same whichever agency investigates the case,” actress Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer said in his reaction to the Supreme Court verdict upholding CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The Mumbai-based lawyer said in a statement that the actress will appear and face the investigation by the CBI as she herself had demanded such a probe in the death of her live-in partner.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then Mumbai Police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles.

The lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, further said that the apex court, after examining the facts and circumstances of the case and the report of the Mumbai police, has observed that it will be the desired justice as Rhea herself called for a CBI investigation.

The Supreme Court also observed that due to the allegations made by the two states of political interference against each other, it would be in the interest of justice to hand over the case to the CBI, he said.

“Since the Court has Transferred the investigation to CBI invoking it's powers under Article 142 of the Constitution of India, she will appear and face the investigation by the CBI as she has done earlier with the Mumbai Police and the Enforcement Directorate. Rhea maintains that the Truth will remain the same which ever agency investigates the case,” Maneshinde said.

The top court held that FIR registered by Bihar Police on the complaint of Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh is correct and the reference to the CBI is lawful.

The verdict came on the plea by Chakraborty who sought transfer of the FIR lodged against her at Patna to Mumbai.

The apex court in its judgement said that Sushant Singh Rajput was a talented actor in the Mumbai film world and died well before his full potential could be realised.

“His family, friends and admirers are keenly waiting the outcome of the investigation so that all the speculations floating around can be put to rest. Therefore a fair, competent and impartial investigation is the need of the hour,” the top court said.