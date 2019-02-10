Truth will always prevail: Robert Vadra

Robert Vadra, who was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for three consecutive days last week in connection with a probe into allegations of money laundering to purchase assets abroad, said on February 10 that truth will always prevail.

"Morning, Just want to say thank you to all my friends and acquaintances who have reached out in support from all over the nation, at this time," Vadra said in a Facebook post.

Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and husband of AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, was questioned for about eight hours by the ED on February 9 as he appeared before the agency for the third consecutive day.

"I'm fine, good and disciplined to deal with anything, I'm put through. 'Truth will always prevail'. Wishing you all a happy Sunday and a healthy week," he said.

He also faced two sessions of questioning on February 6 and 7.

While Vadra was quizzed for about five-and-a-half hours on February 7, he was grilled for about 9 hours the next day.

Vadra has denied the allegations against him.

The ED case against Vadra relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property located at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million GBP (British pounds), which is allegedly owned by him.

The agency has told a Delhi court that it has received information about various new properties in London which belong to Vadra. These include two houses, one worth 5 million GBP and the other valued at 4 million GBP, six other flats and more properties.

Vadra has denied the allegations of possessing illegal foreign assets and termed them a political witch hunt against him. He said he was being "hounded and harassed" to subserve political ends.

He is also expected to depose before the ED on February 12 in Jaipur in an another money-laundering case related to an alleged land scam in Bikaner. The Rajasthan High Court has directed him to cooperate with the agency in the case.