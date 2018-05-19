App
May 19, 2018 06:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Truth can never be defeated: Tejashwi on developments in K'taka

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav today said truth can never be defeated and it will always defeat "a lie or liar", after B S Yeddyurappa quit as the Karnataka chief minister without facing the floor test in the state Assembly.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
BS Yeddyurappa
BS Yeddyurappa

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav today said truth can never be defeated and it will always defeat "a lie or liar", after B S Yeddyurappa quit as the Karnataka chief minister without facing the floor test in the state Assembly. "Truth can never be defeated! Truth will always defeat a lie or liar! #KarnatakaFloorTest," Tejashwi said in a tweet.

Tejashwi, the younger son of RJD president Lalu Prasad, had led a delegation of RJD, Congress, CPI-ML and HAM leaders to Bihar Governor Satya Pal Mallik yesterday to stake claim to form government in the state on the lines of Karnataka, where the single-largest party, the BJP, was invited to form the government, even though it fell short of a majority in the recently-concluded Assembly polls.

The RJD is the single-largest party in the 243-member Bihar Assembly with 80 MLAs.

It is in alliance with the Congress in Bihar after the disintegration of the Grand Alliance ministry, headed by Nitish Kumar, in July last year.

