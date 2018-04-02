App
Apr 02, 2018 09:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trust vote LIVE: TDP, YSRC and Congress expected to move no-confidence motion against NDA today

Live updates from the Lok Sabha, were various Opposition parties are expected to bring-in the motion of no confidence against the BJP-led NDA government.

highlights

  • Apr 02, 09:16 AM (IST)

    The Lok Sabha is expected to convene at 11 am.

  • Apr 02, 09:14 AM (IST)

    AIADMK to consider moving trust vote against NDA, only if Congress supports

    In a significant shift, the AIADMK has agreed to consider moving a no-trust motion in the Lok Sabha against the NDA government if Congress supported it.

    AIADMK has put the political onus on its rival Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on the Cauvery issue.

    Party leader M Thambidurai said, "Stalin says AIADMK should bring a no-trust motion (on Cauvery issue). We are ready to bring it."

    In the same breath, Thambidurai, who is also the Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker said Congress support was needed to facilitate such an initiative.

    "Let Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi issue a statement (indicating support), they (DMK) are in alliance with them (Congress)... only if they (Congress) support, we will get the (requisite) numbers," he said. (With PTI inputs)

  • Apr 02, 09:08 AM (IST)

    Last week, the TRS agreed to no protest and support the no-confidence motion being brought-in by TDP. AIADMK however continued to protest over the Cauvery Management Board issue.

  • Apr 02, 09:08 AM (IST)

    The Speaker of the House, Sumitra Mahajan, needs a head-count of at least 50 Members of Parliament (MPs) to initiate the trust vote against NDA.

    However, the Speaker was unable to bring in the motion even as she said she was “duty-bound” to do so, as MPs from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) were protesting in the Well of the House.

  • Apr 02, 09:06 AM (IST)

    For around two weeks, Andhra Pradesh-based Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress have been hoping to bring the motion of no-confidence against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

    Last week, other Opposition parties such as the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) also tried to bring in their own no-confidence motion against the government.

