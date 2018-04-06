Trust vote LIVE: On last day of Budget Session, Opposition to move no-confidence motion in LS

Live now
highlights
The Lok Sabha is set to convene at 11 am today. Yesterday, the House was adjourned following ruckus by AIADMK MPs over the Cauvery Management Board issue.
The Lok Sabha will convene for the final time today in the Budget Session. The Opposition is expected to move a motion of no-confidence today.
At the same time, as many as 5 MPs of the YSR Congress will step down from their positions. The YS Jaganmohan Reddy-led party had earlier said that their MPs would resign if ‘special status’ is not granted in this session of the Parliament.
The Lok Sabha will convene for the final time in the Budget Session tomorrow at 11 am. That's all from our side. Thanks for staying tuned.
The Lok Sabha will convene is a short while. Remember, today is the penultimate day of the Budget Session of the Parliament.
The Lok Sabha will convene tomorrow at 11 am. That's all from our side. Thanks for staying tuned.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has met J&K National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah, Congress’ Jyotiraditya Scindia and Nationalist Congress Party’s Sharad Pawar.
Some MPs raised 'we want justice' slogans even as Home Minister Rajnath Singh was making a statement on incidents of violence during the 'Bharat Bandh' protests yesterday.
Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 12 noon after some MPs raised 'we want justice' slogans, immediately after the House convened.
The Lok Sabha will convene at 11 am today. Yesterday, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan had adjourned the House after ruckus from protesting AIADMK MPs. The AIADMK MPs were demanding setting-up of the Cauvery Management Board.
Good morning! This live blog will track the developments from the Lok Sabha, where some Opposition parties including the TDP and YSR Congress are likely to move the motion of no-confidence today.
The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 11 am tomorrow, amid continued ruckus. That's all from our side. Thanks for staying tuned.
Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar has said that the government is ready for the no-confidence motion and has blamed the Opposition for the logjam.
Around 10-11 Members of the Parliament (MPs) across various Opposition parties have moved the motion of no-confidence.
The AIADMK MPs have continued their protest in the Well of the House. They are demanding setting-up of the Cauvery Management Board.
The Lok Sabha has convened. AIADMK MPs have continued to protest in the Well of the House. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan is encouraging the day's list of business to go on in spite of the ruckus.
The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 12 pm, minutes after convening. AIADMK MPs were protesting demanding formation of the Cauvery Management Board.
Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)’s MP JP Yadav and Congress MP Sushmita Dev have given adjournment motion notices in Lok Sabha over the CBSE paper leak issue, according to reports.
AIADMK to consider moving trust vote against NDA, only if Congress supports
In a significant shift, the AIADMK has agreed to consider moving a no-trust motion in the Lok Sabha against the NDA government if Congress supported it.
AIADMK has put the political onus on its rival Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on the Cauvery issue.
Party leader M Thambidurai said, "Stalin says AIADMK should bring a no-trust motion (on Cauvery issue). We are ready to bring it."
In the same breath, Thambidurai, who is also the Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker said Congress support was needed to facilitate such an initiative.
"Let Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi issue a statement (indicating support), they (DMK) are in alliance with them (Congress)... only if they (Congress) support, we will get the (requisite) numbers," he said. (With PTI inputs)
Last week, the TRS agreed to no protest and support the no-confidence motion being brought-in by TDP. AIADMK however continued to protest over the Cauvery Management Board issue.
The Speaker of the House, Sumitra Mahajan, needs a head-count of at least 50 Members of Parliament (MPs) to initiate the trust vote against NDA.
However, the Speaker was unable to bring in the motion even as she said she was “duty-bound” to do so, as MPs from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) were protesting in the Well of the House.
For around two weeks, Andhra Pradesh-based Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress have been hoping to bring the motion of no-confidence against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.
Last week, other Opposition parties such as the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) also tried to bring in their own no-confidence motion against the government.