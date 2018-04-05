Trust vote LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned till noon, Opposition to move no-confidence motion

AIADMK to consider moving trust vote against NDA, only if Congress supports

In a significant shift, the AIADMK has agreed to consider moving a no-trust motion in the Lok Sabha against the NDA government if Congress supported it.

AIADMK has put the political onus on its rival Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on the Cauvery issue.

Party leader M Thambidurai said, "Stalin says AIADMK should bring a no-trust motion (on Cauvery issue). We are ready to bring it."

In the same breath, Thambidurai, who is also the Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker said Congress support was needed to facilitate such an initiative.

"Let Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi issue a statement (indicating support), they (DMK) are in alliance with them (Congress)... only if they (Congress) support, we will get the (requisite) numbers," he said. (With PTI inputs)