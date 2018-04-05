App
Apr 05, 2018 11:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trust vote LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned till noon, Opposition to move no-confidence motion

Updates from the Lok Sabha, were various Opposition parties are expected to bring-in the motion of no confidence against the BJP-led NDA government.

highlights

  • Apr 05, 11:07 AM (IST)

    The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till noon.

  • Apr 05, 10:48 AM (IST)

    The Lok Sabha is set to convene at 11 am today. Yesterday, the House was adjourned following ruckus by AIADMK MPs over the Cauvery Management Board issue.

  • Apr 03, 02:14 PM (IST)

    The Lok Sabha will convene tomorrow at 11 am. That's all from our side. Thanks for staying tuned.

  • Apr 03, 12:24 PM (IST)

    Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has met J&K National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah, Congress’ Jyotiraditya Scindia and Nationalist Congress Party’s Sharad Pawar.

  • Apr 03, 12:16 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha has been adjourned by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan till 11 am tomorrow.

  • Apr 03, 12:15 PM (IST)

    Some MPs raised 'we want justice' slogans even as Home Minister Rajnath Singh was making a statement on incidents of violence during the 'Bharat Bandh' protests yesterday.

  • Apr 03, 11:29 AM (IST)
  • Apr 03, 11:05 AM (IST)

    Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 12 noon after some MPs raised 'we want justice' slogans, immediately after the House convened.

  • Apr 03, 10:35 AM (IST)

    The Lok Sabha will convene at 11 am today. Yesterday, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan had adjourned the House after ruckus from protesting AIADMK MPs. The AIADMK MPs were demanding setting-up of the Cauvery Management Board.

  • Apr 03, 10:17 AM (IST)
  • Apr 03, 10:14 AM (IST)

    Good morning! This live blog will track the developments from the Lok Sabha, where some Opposition parties including the TDP and YSR Congress are likely to move the motion of no-confidence today.

  • Apr 02, 02:10 PM (IST)

    The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 11 am tomorrow, amid continued ruckus. That's all from our side. Thanks for staying tuned.

  • Apr 02, 12:15 PM (IST)

    Amid chaos, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has adjourned the Lok Sabha till Tuesday, April 3 at 11 am.

  • Apr 02, 12:11 PM (IST)

    Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar has said that the government is ready for the no-confidence motion and has blamed the Opposition for the logjam.

  • Apr 02, 12:09 PM (IST)

    Around 10-11 Members of the Parliament (MPs) across various Opposition parties have moved the motion of no-confidence.

  • Apr 02, 12:06 PM (IST)

    The AIADMK MPs have continued their protest in the Well of the House. They are demanding setting-up of the Cauvery Management Board.

  • Apr 02, 12:03 PM (IST)

    The Lok Sabha has convened. AIADMK MPs have continued to protest in the Well of the House. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan is encouraging the day's list of business to go on in spite of the ruckus.

  • Apr 02, 11:08 AM (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm

    The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 12 pm, minutes after convening. AIADMK MPs were protesting demanding formation of the Cauvery Management Board.

  • Apr 02, 10:53 AM (IST)
  • Apr 02, 10:22 AM (IST)

    Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)’s MP JP Yadav and Congress MP Sushmita Dev have given adjournment motion notices in Lok Sabha over the CBSE paper leak issue, according to reports.

  • Apr 02, 10:20 AM (IST)
  • Apr 02, 09:16 AM (IST)

    The Lok Sabha is expected to convene at 11 am.

  • Apr 02, 09:14 AM (IST)

    AIADMK to consider moving trust vote against NDA, only if Congress supports

    In a significant shift, the AIADMK has agreed to consider moving a no-trust motion in the Lok Sabha against the NDA government if Congress supported it.

    AIADMK has put the political onus on its rival Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on the Cauvery issue.

    Party leader M Thambidurai said, "Stalin says AIADMK should bring a no-trust motion (on Cauvery issue). We are ready to bring it."

    In the same breath, Thambidurai, who is also the Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker said Congress support was needed to facilitate such an initiative.

    "Let Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi issue a statement (indicating support), they (DMK) are in alliance with them (Congress)... only if they (Congress) support, we will get the (requisite) numbers," he said. (With PTI inputs)

  • Apr 02, 09:08 AM (IST)

    Last week, the TRS agreed to no protest and support the no-confidence motion being brought-in by TDP. AIADMK however continued to protest over the Cauvery Management Board issue.

  • Apr 02, 09:08 AM (IST)

    The Speaker of the House, Sumitra Mahajan, needs a head-count of at least 50 Members of Parliament (MPs) to initiate the trust vote against NDA.

    However, the Speaker was unable to bring in the motion even as she said she was “duty-bound” to do so, as MPs from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) were protesting in the Well of the House.

  • Apr 02, 09:06 AM (IST)

    For around two weeks, Andhra Pradesh-based Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress have been hoping to bring the motion of no-confidence against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

    Last week, other Opposition parties such as the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) also tried to bring in their own no-confidence motion against the government.

