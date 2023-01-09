 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Trust has to be built among people of different religions: Amartya Sen

PTI
Jan 09, 2023 / 01:45 PM IST

Amartya Sen, who was in Kolkata to attend a private function organised for school children by his trust -- Pratichi -- also said that "ignorance and illiteracy" have led to some of these differences.

File photo of Amartya Sen.

Noted economist and Nobel laureate Amartya Sen has said that there is a need to "build trust" to overcome "terrible misunderstandings" among people of different religions.

Sen, who was in Kolkata to attend a private function organised for school children by his trust -- Pratichi -- also said that "ignorance and illiteracy" have led to some of these differences.

"We live in a world where terrible misunderstandings are very common between religions... We have all kinds of differences. Some of the differences come from illiteracy and ignorance," Sen said, speaking at the event arranged by 'Pratichi Trust' in collaboration with another organisation, 'Know Your Neighbour'.

"(There is a) need for building trust. If a Muslim gentleman takes a different view, we need to ask the question, why is he taking a different view?" Sen said.

The economist, to put across his point that views may differ from one person to another, referred to an incident when he had taken his daughter Antara for a school admission interview, and she kept mum on being asked a question.

Antara remained silent when the teacher showed her red and blue pencils and asked her to identify the colours, he recalled.