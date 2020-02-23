App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 23, 2020 03:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trump to get a 12-inch key while beginning Agra visit: Report

Trump will receive the key before heading to the Taj Mahal

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Naveen Jain, the Mayor of Agra, Uttar Pradesh will hand over a 12-inch silver key to US President Donald Trump upon his arrival at the airport in the city on February 24.

Trump will receive the key before heading to the Taj Mahal.

This is a symbolic gesture made to a visiting head of state and signifies that the guest can open the door of the city with the key before entering. Jain will become the city’s first Mayor to do so.

A report in the Hindustan Times quotes Jain as saying: “We have got a 12-inch long silver key prepared in Delhi. On one side, it has an impression of the Taj Mahal and the other side has the inscription, ‘Welcome to Agra’. This is to portray that the guest is welcome to visit any place in the city he likes.”

Previously, then Agra Mayor Baby Rani Maurya had not been allowed to carry the key with her due to security concerns when she went to receive then US President Bill Clinton at the airport. Another former Agra mayor Indrajeet Arya had also missed the opportunity. Arya was slated to welcome former US President Barack Obama in 2015. However, Obama’s visit to the Taj Mahal was called-off at the last moment.

Jain will welcome Trump at the airport on February 24 in a traditional black suit with a red gown worn over it, the report adds.

First Published on Feb 23, 2020 01:53 pm

tags #Agra #Current Affairs #Donald Trump #India #Taj Mahal #Trump India visit

