Trump-Kim summit: Shashi Tharoor mocks historic meet with a cartoon

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday shared a cartoon mocking the meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore.

The cartoon which shows caricatures of both mercurial leaders pokes fun at their ‘ability’ to destroy America. The cartoon also takes liberty with the declared hatred of Trump towards immigrants and Jong-un’s spite towards the US.

Kim Jong-un in the cartoon says, “I’ll destroy America!” to which, Trump responds, “No way, that is my job. I don’t want another Asian stealing an American job!”

The Twitter post by Tharoor does not say who the creator of the cartoon was.

Trump has been a part of jokes lately after the G7 summit fallout in Canada where he lashed out at his allies and threatened to snap ties with them. A picture of him sitting on a chair with a folded arm surrounded by world leaders with exhausted expressions was widely circulated on social media.

The image initially shared by German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been a base for various memes shared on social media.