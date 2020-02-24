Live now
Feb 24, 2020 09:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Trump India Visit LIVE Updates: PM Modi leaves for Ahmedabad; POTUS, First Lady to arrive soon
Live updates of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s visit to India. PM Narendra Modi will be accompanying them during the visit
US President Donald Trump will be visiting the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat today. POTUS and PM Modi will address the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at the reconstructed Motera cricket stadium in the city.Trump and his wife Melania will then proceed to Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, before heading to New Delhi. There are a number of events lined-up for Trump tomorrow as well. Catch the LIVE updates here:
India awaits your arrival, visit will further strengthen friendship: PM Modi
In-Points | Here's what is planned for today
‘Namaste Trump’ event at Motera stadium
Air Force One on its way
“Donald Trump is a US President who is unlike any of his predecessors since India gained Independence. Trump has scant regard for strategy, protocol or conventions. He is entirely guided by instinct and has so far been good at that. Whether ties with India will be catapulted by his visit will be a family decision,” Strategic Analyst KP Nayar writes for Moneycontrol.
Read the full opinion piece here: A brief history of US Presidents in India
Trump India Visit LIVE Updates: Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi has left for Ahmedabad.
“The future of the India-US defence trade relationship will ultimately be tested against two touchstones: India’s continuing geopolitical promiscuity, and America’s zeal about guarding its technology,” Abhijnan Rej writes.
Read the full story here — Dalliance no more: How India-US defence trade relationship matures over years
Walls is being adorned with paintings reflecting the Brij culture and architectural heritage of Agra, victorian-style lamp posts installed and the lawns of the iconic Taj Mahal bedecked with colourful blooms as the historic city gears up to welcome President Trump.
The city administration is all geared up for the big day and preparations are in full swing to present the "best face of Agra".
Read the full story here
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted: "India awaits your arrival @POTUS @realDonaldTrump! Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations. See you very soon in Ahmedabad."
Preparations on in full swing at Sabarmati Ashram
Preparations were on in full swing at the Sabarmati Ashram for the Trump’s visit.
The ashram's area around 'Hriday Kunj', which was the home of Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba Gandhi for 12 years between 1918 and 1930 during the freedom struggle, was being given special attention.
Large cut-outs of PM Modi and Trump were placed outside the ashram. Security has also been tightened with several police personnel and sniffer dogs deployed in and outside the premises.
In this tweet from news agency ANI: Images of horse-riding police personnel conduct patrolling outside Motera stadium in Ahmedabad.
What’s planned for today:
> PM Modi is expected to receive Donald and Melania Trump upon their arrival in Ahmedabad
> The three will undertake a 22 kilometre roadshow. Trump has repeatedly said that he has been told that “millions” of people will be lining-up for the roadshow.
> They will stop at the Sabarmati Ashram where Trump will pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi.
> Trump and PM Modi will address the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at the reconstructed Motera cricket stadium. It is being pegged as the world’s largest cricket stadium.
> The Trumps will head to Agra and visit the Taj Mahal in the evening. PM Modi will not be accompanying them for this.
> The two will reach New Delhi at night.
The yet-to-be-inaugurated stadium is now being pegged as the world’s largest cricket stadium, surpassing the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
There will a series of cultural performances at the event before Trump and PM Modi address it.
POTUS and the First Lady are currently on their way to India on board Air Force One — often termed as the most secure aircraft in the world. According to the itinerary, the aircraft is expected to touch down in Ahmedabad between 11.40 and 11.55 am.