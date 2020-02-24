Trump India Visit LIVE Updates: PM Modi leaves for Ahmedabad; POTUS, First Lady to arrive soon

US President Donald Trump will be visiting the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat today. POTUS and PM Modi will address the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at the reconstructed Motera cricket stadium in the city.

Trump and his wife Melania will then proceed to Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, before heading to New Delhi. There are a number of events lined-up for Trump tomorrow as well.