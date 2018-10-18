Truck rams into Rajdhani Express in Madhya Pradesh; 2 train coaches derail

A speeding truck rammed into the New Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express on Thursday, resulting in derailment of two of its coaches at a railway crossing in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district, an official said.

The truck driver was killed in the accident but no casualty of any train passenger was reported in the incident that took place between 6.30 and 6.45 am, a railway spokesman said.

The truck rammed into the train after breaking the level crossing gate between Thandla and Meghnagar railway stations, he said.

The train was on its way to Hazrat Nizamuddin from Thiruvananthapuram.

Senior railway and district administration officials rushed to the spot.

Further details were awaited.