TRS, Shiv Sena, TMC protest in Lok Sabha over GST dues

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Shiv Sena and Trinamool Congress (TMC) members demanded in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that the Centre release the GST dues to the states. As soon as the Question Hour commenced, the TRS members stood up with posters asking for the release of the dues related to the Goods and Services Tax (GST). They also raised slogans.

They were joined by the members of the TMC and the Sena, an erstwhile ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for close to an hour after an uproar by opposition parties over the delay in the release of the GST payments to the states.

Some state governments have raised concerns regarding compensation on the GST. The states had pegged the pending dues at around Rs 50,000 crore. In this regard, representatives from various states held a meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this month.

When the GST was introduced from July 1, 2017, the Centre had assured the states through a legislation that the revenue shortfall arising from their taxes being subsumed in the new indirect tax will be compensated fully for the first five years.