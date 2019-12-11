App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 11, 2019 01:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

TRS, Shiv Sena, TMC protest in Lok Sabha over GST dues

They were joined by the members of the TMC and the Sena, an erstwhile ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
GST
GST

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Shiv Sena and Trinamool Congress (TMC) members demanded in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that the Centre release the GST dues to the states. As soon as the Question Hour commenced, the TRS members stood up with posters asking for the release of the dues related to the Goods and Services Tax (GST). They also raised slogans.

They were joined by the members of the TMC and the Sena, an erstwhile ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for close to an hour after an uproar by opposition parties over the delay in the release of the GST payments to the states.

Close

Some state governments have raised concerns regarding compensation on the GST. The states had pegged the pending dues at around Rs 50,000 crore. In this regard, representatives from various states held a meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this month.

related news

When the GST was introduced from July 1, 2017, the Centre had assured the states through a legislation that the revenue shortfall arising from their taxes being subsumed in the new indirect tax will be compensated fully for the first five years.

But the compensation to the states has not been paid since August.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 11, 2019 12:55 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.