App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 04, 2018 03:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

TRS, BJD, SP express support to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has written to Naidu expressing full faith in him, while some others non-NDA parties have personally lauded Naidu for managing the House well.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The TRS, BJD and the SP have expressed their confidence in Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu amid reports that the Opposition is actively considering writing to him flagging that it is not being given its legitimate space in the Upper House of Parliament.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has written to Naidu expressing full faith in him, while some others non-NDA parties have personally lauded Naidu for managing the House well.

Sources said that the Chairman himself raised the matter based on some reports during the weekly meeting with party leaders yesterday.

At this, leaders from the TRS, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) said that they have full confidence in the way he was conducting the business of the House and that they are not a party to any such letter being considered.

related news

TRS Rajya Sabha MP D Srinivas separately wrote a letter to the Chairman, stating that he was "surprised and taken aback at the wild allegation levelled against him".

"It is very unfortunate that some opposition members are indulging in this kind of falsehood accusing Hon'ble Chairman of being unfair and biased. It is highly unacceptable to us to accuse you of favouring any particular section of the House.

"I want to make it very clear that neither my party nor I, in any personal capacity, have been consulted or informed by the Opposition in this regard. Also, I want to make it amply clear that we are not upset with you and the way you are running the House," Srinivas said in his letter to Naidu.
First Published on Aug 4, 2018 02:30 pm

tags #India #Politics #Rajya Sabha

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.