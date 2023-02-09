 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

TRP manipulation: Court takes cognizance of CBI charge sheet against former BARC CEO Sunil Lulla

PTI
Feb 09, 2023 / 08:20 PM IST

The probe agency has carried out an exercise to detect manipulation at the household level by TV channels, but could not succeed in reaching any particular person approaching the households to influence them to watch any particular channel, it said.

CBI admitted that it has looked into the second probable area where manipulation is possible and has unearthed an instance where there is direct interference with the data on the instructions of the CEO, BARC, it said.

A special court in Lucknow has taken cognizance of the CBI charge sheet against former BARC CEO Sunil Lulla in connection with alleged manipulation in viewership data to bring down India Today channel from number 2 to number 3, officials said.

In its charge sheet, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged that viewership data of India Today was manipulated by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) in 2020, bringing it down from position two to three on the instructions of Lulla, who had termed it a "business decision", they said.

"The CBI has concluded that the manipulation of TRP data can be at two levels -- at household levels through broadcasters, that is, TV channels approaching households where bar-o-metres are installed and asking them to watch a particular channel, or by the BARC officials at its Mumbai office where the viewership data lands on its servers from the bar-o-metres installed in selected households of the country," the court noted citing the CBI findings.

The probe agency has carried out an exercise to detect manipulation at the household level by TV channels, but could not succeed in reaching any particular person approaching the households to influence them to watch any particular channel, it said.