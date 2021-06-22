TRP manipulation case: Mumbai Police names Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami as accused in supplementary chargesheet

File image: Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami

Mumbai Police has named Republic TV’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami as an accused in the supplementary chargesheet filed in the case related to alleged manipulation of television rating points (TRPs), Live Law reported.

According to the news report, the police named Goswami and four others from ARG Outlier Media (that owns Republic TV) in their supplementary charge sheet submitted before the Esplanade Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Mumbai. The other accused include COO Priya Mukherjee, Shiva Sundaram, and Shivendu Mulelkar, earlier shown as wanted accused, Live Law reported.

The applied charges reportedly relate to cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy, among others.

Police had earlier named Partho Dasgupta, former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) CEO as the ‘mastermind’ in the case. Dasgupta has been accused of conspiring to boost the ratings of one news channel by depressing the ratings of its rivals. Mumbai Police's Crime Intelligence Unit has so far filed chargesheet against 15 persons in relation to the case.

In March, the Bombay High Court had granted Goswami limited protection from arrest following his plea alleging 'serious malafides' against Mumbai Police, especially against the then Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh.

According to Mumbai Police, relationship managers of Hansa Group -- a market research firm hired by BARC to measure TRP -- were allegedly paid to manipulate the sampling metering services by bribing bar-o-meter households to watch certain television channels only. Such households were allegedly paid around Rs 500 per month to watch a particular channel.