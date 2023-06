Jun 14, 2023 / 10:41 am

Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: Cyclone Biparjoy is inching closer to the Gujarat coast. As precaution, the Western Railway has short-terminated over 50 trains heading to coastal areas of the state and is considering cancellation of several trains over the next three days.

Biparjoy is likely to make landfall near the Jakhau port in Kutch district on Thursday afternoon as a very severe cyclonic storm’ with maximum wind speed reaching up to 150 kilometres per hour.