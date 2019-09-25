Trolled for USSR photo as Nehru's 'US visit', Tharoor comes back with 1949 US trip pics

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has made a comeback on twitter by posting authenticated pictures from former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's 1949 visit to the United States.

Posted on Tuesday night (September 24), the photo set shows a large number of people gathered at the University of Wisconsin to hear the visiting dignitary give his speech.



He tweeted: "After the Twitter kerfuffle about a mislabelled photograph, here's an authenticated pair of pix from our PM's visit to the US in 1949: a large crowd of people gathers at the University of Wisconsin to listen to a speech by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in November 1949."

In an apparent swipe at 'Howdy Modi', Tharoor had on Monday (September 23) tweeted a photograph of Nehru and daughter Indira Gandhi in an open vehicle waving to large crowds of people in what he claimed was the US.

He tweeted: "Nehru and India Gandhi in the US in 1954. Look at the hugely enthusiastic spontaneous turnout of the American public, without any special PR campaign, NRI crowd management or hyped-up media publicity."



However, after being corrected by netizens Tharoor clarified the photo was probably from their USSR visit and was heavily trolled for the gaffe and for misspelling Indira Gandhi as 'India Gandhi'.

The mistakes did not go unnoticed as Tharoor has a massive 7.1 million follower base on the micro-blogging platform.



He tweeted: "I am told this picture (forwarded to me) probably is from a visit to the USSR and not the US. Even if so, it still doesn't alter the message: the fact is that former PMs also enjoyed popularity abroad. When @narendramodi is honoured, @PMOIndia is honoured; respect is for India."