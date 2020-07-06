Trivitron Healthcare appoints Rajesh Patel as CEO of India IVD business

Medical technology firm Trivitron Healthcare on Monday announced the appointment of Rajesh Patel as Chief Executive Officer of its India in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) business.

Patel has around 29 years experience in the areas of sales, marketing and business development in the healthcare segment, Trivitron Healthcare said in a statement.

He has held leadership roles in global and Indian healthcare companies and has experience in pharmaceuticals, clinical research, and IVD/medical devices segment, it added.

"In his new role, Patel will be at the helm of the company's IVD business growth and expansion plans," Trivitron Healthcare Chairman and MD G S K Velu said.

Trivitron Healthcare has 13 manufacturing facilities in India, Finland, Turkey and China that are United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) and CE certified. It distributes medical technology products to 180 countries.