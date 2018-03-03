App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 03, 2018 11:25 AM IST | Source: PTI

Tripura trends: BJP leading in 4 seats, Left Front in 3

The BJP was leading in four Assembly seats while the Left Front was leading in three seats in Tripura, as per the trends made available by the Election Commission.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The BJP was leading in four Assembly seats while the Left Front was leading in three seats in Tripura, as per the trends made available by the Election Commission.

Track LIVE updates of the constituency-wise results of the Nagaland Assembly Elections here.

While Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar was leading from Dhanpur, BJP state unit president Biplab Kumar Deb was leading from Banamalipur seat.

Track LIVE updates of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya election results

related news

State PWD Minister Badal Choudury was leading from Hrishyamukh seat.

Track LIVE updates of the constituency-wise results of the Mehghalaya Assembly Elections here.

Voting was held for 59 constituencies in Tripura following the death of a candidate. The strength of the state Assembly is 60.

Track LIVE updates of the constituency-wise results of the Tripura Assembly Elections here.

tags #Current Affairs #India #North East Elections 2018 #Politics #Tripura #Tripura Assembly Elections 2018

most popular

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC