Tripura trends: BJP leading in 4 seats, Left Front in 3

The BJP was leading in four Assembly seats while the Left Front was leading in three seats in Tripura, as per the trends made available by the Election Commission.

Track LIVE updates of the constituency-wise results of the Nagaland Assembly Elections here.

While Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar was leading from Dhanpur, BJP state unit president Biplab Kumar Deb was leading from Banamalipur seat.

Track LIVE updates of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya election results

State PWD Minister Badal Choudury was leading from Hrishyamukh seat.

Track LIVE updates of the constituency-wise results of the Mehghalaya Assembly Elections here.

Voting was held for 59 constituencies in Tripura following the death of a candidate. The strength of the state Assembly is 60.