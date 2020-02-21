App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2020 03:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tripura reaping benefits of Indo-Bangla pacts signed under Modi govt: CM Biplab Kumar Deb

Deb, while addressing people after inaugurating a two-day tourism festival here on Thursday, said pacts signed between the two countries last year would boost the state's trade and commerce potential.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Ties between India and Bangladesh have strengthened under the Narendra Modi government, and Tripura has benefited the most from this improved relationship, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said.

"The agreement on a standard operating procedure (SOP) for access to Chittagong port (in Bangladesh) will ease the process of goods transportation from the northeast. Add to that, the Agartala-Akhaura rail line is set to be operational by next year.

"The prime minister has also evinced interest in establishing air connectivity between Tripura and Bangladesh," the chief minister stated.

Deb also said that his government was taking several initiatives to bolster the state's tourism prospects.

"Relationship between India and Bangladesh has improved under the Narendra Modi government, and Tripura is reaping the benefits. Festivals such as this one will go a long way in strengthening people-to-people connect," he insisted.

Bangladesh Member of Parliament Abdus Shahid, who joined the festival as an 'honoured' guest, said the relations between the two countries was getting better with each passing day.

Shahid, who had fought for Bangladesh's liberation in 1971, expressed gratitude to the people of the India for supporting his country during the time of crisis.

"We remember the support and contribution of the government of India and its army. We cannot forget the fact that India had given shelter and provided food to one crore people at that time," he added.

First Published on Feb 21, 2020 02:49 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

