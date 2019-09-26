Tripura horror: Woman gangraped by nine, dumped on the road

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped, gangraped and dumped on a road in Agartala, Tripura, The Indian Express has reported.

The woman was abducted on the night of September 24 by an auto-rickshaw driver on her way back from a hospital. She was gangraped by him and eight others before she was dumped on the road near the local government circuit house at around 11:30 pm.

She was discovered by passersby in a nearly unconscious state in the wee hours on September 25.

Tripura Police, on September 26, arrested six out of the nine accused. All six have been charged with rape and criminal conspiracy.

Officer-in-charge of East Agartala Women’s Police Station, Mumtaz Hasina, told the newspaper, “The victim’s husband has lodged a complaint against nine persons for allegedly kidnapping and raping her. We have arrested six suspects so far. A manhunt is going on for the others. The detainees will be produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court today.”

The woman had visited Agartala for the treatment of her child, who is admitted at Gobind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital in the city. On the night of September 24, she boarded an auto-rickshaw from Battala, a major transport depot in the state’s capital city.

The auto-rickshaw driver, en route the journey took a different route. When the woman asked him the reason, he told her that he had to run an errand.

Eight other men boarded the vehicle midway and gagged the woman when she cried for help. After reaching Narsingarh, which is nearly six kilometres away from the city, the woman was allegedly moved to a van and raped. She was later dumped near Agartala Circuit House, four kilometres from the city, the police told the newspaper.

The woman has been shifted to Tripura Medical College and is now under treatment. The police told the newspaper that her condition is stable.

The family members of the victim have said that the auto-rickshaw driver was known to her. The victim’s husband has claimed that it took him an hour to get the police to file the complaint, but the police have refused to comment on the matter.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb is believed to have asked the Director-General of Police to take necessary efforts so as to arrest the accused at the earliest, the newspaper reported.

BJP MP from Tripura Pratima Bhowmik said that exemplary punishment must be given to the perpetrators of the crime.