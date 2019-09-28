App
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2019 09:53 AM IST | Source: PTI

Tripura High Court bans animal sacrifice in all temples

The chief secretary should obtain soft copies of video recording by the CCTV cameras every month, the bench ordered.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
The Tripura High Court on September 27 banned sacrifice of animals or birds for religious reasons in all temples of the state. A division bench of Chief Justice Sanjoy Karol and Justice Arindam Lodh pronounced the order after hearing a public interest litigation.

"No person including the State shall be allowed to sacrifice any animal/bird within the precincts of any of the temples within the State of Tripura," the order said.

The bench directed all the district magistrates and superintendents of police of the state to ensure implementation of the order forthwith.

It also directed the state chief secretary to immediately install CCTV cameras at two major temples of the state - Devi Tripureswari temple and Chaturdas Devata temple - where a large number of animals are sacrificed.

The chief secretary should obtain soft copies of video recording by the CCTV cameras every month, the bench ordered.

First Published on Sep 28, 2019 09:50 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

