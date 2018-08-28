App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 05:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tripura govt to officials: No jeans, sunglasses and mobile phones in meetings

CPM Secretary Bijan Dhar criticised the move and said that “a person should have the freedom to wear what he likes. The government’s interference in this regard is not welcome.”

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

A dress code has been issued by the Tripura Government for its officials restricting them from wearing jeans, cargo pants, sunglasses and using mobile phones during meetings.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the magistrates and other high ranked district officials have been instructed to ensure that the officials follow a specific dress code for meetings presided over by either the Chief Minister, Biplab Kumar Deb or the Deputy Chief Minister, Jishnu Deb Barman.

The memorandum was issued by the Revenue, Education, Information and Cultural Affairs Principal Secretary, Sushil Kumar who stated that during his three years service in the Central Government, he had not once seen any officer from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) or other central services wear jeans or denim shirts while going to the office.

Regarding the use of mobile phones during meetings, Kumar said that it was a sign of ‘disrespect’ to the ones presiding over the meetings. He further added that such incidents wherein officials take calls during official meetings should be avoided.

Criticising the implementation of dress codes, the Communist Party of India (M) Secretary, Bijan Dhar said that the dress code held no link with the welfare of the people and “a person should have the freedom to wear what he likes. The government’s interference in this regard is not welcome.”

A similar official announcement was previously issued by the Madhya Pradesh government in October 2015 asking officials to avoid wearing jeans and sunglasses.

In May 2015, the Bastar District Magistrate, Amit Kataria had worn sunglasses for his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter's state visit. Kataria was reprimanded by the Chattisgarh Government.
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 05:28 pm

tags #India #Trending News #Tripura government

