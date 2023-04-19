 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tripura govt identifies heatwave, sun stroke as 'disasters'

Apr 19, 2023 / 08:17 PM IST

As part of the precautionary measures, schools and Anganwadi centres in the state have been shut from April 18-23, officials said.

The Tripura government has identified heatwave, sunstroke and sunburn as disasters, amid scorching heat in most parts of the northeastern state, an official notification said.

According to the India Meteorological Department, "similar conditions may continue for more days".

"You are aware that heatwave, sunstroke and sunburn have been identified as State Specific Disasters in Tripura. In view of the above, you are requested to kindly take necessary steps… by conducting extensive awareness through different media, update weather conditions, provide drinking water, provision of shades, medical supports and other necessary provisions in your districts," the notice sent to all district magistrates and collectors said.

It instructed them to activate the emergency operation centres, quick response teams and resources, and ensure uninterrupted power supply to all areas.