Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 12:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tripura govt declares holiday on August 17 in wake of Vajpayee's death

A notification, issued here last night, said all government offices and educational institutes and banks run by the state government would remain closed today.

The Tripura government has declared a holiday today as a mark of respect to the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who died in New Delhi yesterday.

A notification, issued here last night, said all government offices and educational institutes and banks run by the state government would remain closed today. The state government also declared state mourning for seven days with effect from yesterday.

Catch the LIVE updates on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's final procession here. 

Throughout the mourning period the national flag will fly at half mast, it said. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb flew to New Delhi and paid floral tribute to the late leader yesterday.

In a message, Deb said, "we lost a great statesman of the country. His demise is an irreparable loss to the country." Vajpayee died at the age of 93 at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), New Delhi.
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 12:25 pm

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY18

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

