Tripura forms separate entity for intra-state electricity transmission

PTI
Jan 22, 2023 / 11:24 AM IST

Tripura State Power Transmission Ltd (TPTL) has been formed this month as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) for power transmission, State Power Secretary Brijesh Pandey said.

To bring down the power sector's aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses, the Tripura government has formed a separate entity for electricity transmission in the state, a senior government official said.

The official was part of a delegation which visited New Delhi recently to sign an agreement with NTPC for the development of renewable energy projects in the northeastern state.

"Carving out a separate transmission segment from TSECL was a big challenge. However, it was possible with the support of the government and various stakeholders," the official said.

Until now TSECL was responsible for the generation, distribution and transmission of power in Tripura. A dedicated entity for intra-state transportation of power will help reduce AT&C losses which were at 31.7 per cent in FY2021-22, he said.

The target is to bring down the same to 28 per cent in FY23, he said.